Three-star offensive tackle Kalolo Ta’aga commits to USC

Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco) offensive tackle Kalolo Ta’aga took to social media to commit to USC after receiving an offer two weeks ago. The story was first reported by Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound senior offensive lineman picked the Trojans over 11 other schools that offered him including Arizona, BYU, Cal and Utah.

According to 247Sports, Kalolo Ta’aga is a three-star recruit and is considered the No. 43 offensive tackle in his class. He is the 113th-best player in the state of California.

The class of 2024 offensive tackle has prototypical size and length for the tackle position, with a great frame to add the requisite size to compete at a high level.

“The biggest reason why I picked USC was the education level that this school is on, it is on a completely different level from other schools that I’ve visited,” Ta’aga told Huffman. “As soon as I stepped into meetings with coaches and staff, I knew those people were going to push me to be the greatest version of myself.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire