Three-star offensive lineman sets visit to UNC

The push to build the 2023 recruiting class continues for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. With a busy Summer ahead, the program will welcome several recruits for official visits.

The latest to schedule an official to UNC is three-star offensive lineman Layth Ghannam. The Charleston, West Virginia native is an interior offensive lineman that is among the best players in the state of West Virginia.

Ghannam announced via Twitter that he will be on UNC’s campus this weekend for his official visit, joining four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett. Here is the message Ghannam posted on Twitter to announce his official visit:

Ghannam has 14 offers in his recruitment and along with UNC, programs like Virginia Tech, West Virginia, N.C. State and South Carolina are also showing interest in him.

