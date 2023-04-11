Three-star offensive lineman Judah Pruitt preview his Rutgers football visit on Tuesday

Three-star offensive lineman Judah Pruitt is set to visit Rutgers football on Tuesday.

Pruitt, ranked the No. 27 player in New Jersey according to 247 Sports, has a number of Power Five offers. The class of 2024 recruit from Shabazz High School (Newark, N.J.) holds offers including Boston College, Old Dominion, Syracuse and Temple as well as Rutgers.

His first offer came in January from Syracuse. Rutgers was his second Power Five offer in late January.

He is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound interior offensive lineman. In March, he visited Boston College. Tuesday will be his first chance to check-out Rutgers this spring.

Pruitt also plays defensive tackle for Shabazz, a program that went 5-6 last season.

“What I’m hoping to see (Tuesday) at Rutgers is the linemen being physical as ever,” Pruitt told Rutgers Wire. “And things with Rutgers are going amazing right now – they show mad love.”

And mad love, Pruitt says, is “that they’re texting me all day, and making sure I’m good.”

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers football currently has three players committed:

Kenny Jones, a three-star offensive lineman from New Jersey

A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from New Jersey

Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Michigan

As for the school recruiting him the hardest, right now Pruitt says that is Boston College.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire