Three-star offensive lineman Hayden Treter commits to USC

The USC Trojans added another member to their 2024 recruiting class over the weekend. Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) three-star offensive lineman Hayden Treter committed to USC on Sunday afternoon, as he announced on social media.

Treter is listed at 6-6 and 300 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Treter is rated a three-star prospect, the No. 7 Colorado product, the No. 98 offensive tackle, and the No. 1,170 prospect overall in the 2024 recruiting class. Treter has picked up scholarship offers from 12 programs, including Arizona State, Cal, Oregon and others.

USC now has four committed players in the class of 2024. Treter joins Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) wideout Xavier Jordan, Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.) tight end Joey Olsen and McKinney (Texas) running back Bryan Jackson. Jordan and Olsen are four-star prospects. Jackson is a three-star prospect.

Buffaloes Wire has more:

“The three-star at Cherry Creek High School was offered by CU and former head coach Karl Dorrell last June, but there haven’t been any indications tying him to the Buffs since Deion Sanders was hired in December. Treter also owns Pac-12 offers from Washington State, Arizona State, Oregon and Cal.

“Following Treter’s announcement, five of the top 10 class of 2024 prospects in Colorado have committed to an out-of-state Power Five school.”

#Trojans nab their first commitment of the summer official visit circuit. Hayden Treter is a 6-6, 300 pound offensive tackle from Englewood (Colo.). https://t.co/WydWJcqENH — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 4, 2023

