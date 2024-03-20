Three-star offensive lineman Gerrick Gordon offered by Rutgers football

Rutgers football offered Gerrick Gordon, a standout offensive lineman from Florida.

Gordon, a class of 2025 recruit, is a very solid guard prospect from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Florida). He checks in at a solid 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds.and holds offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, South Carolina and West Virginia among others.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 51 offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 94 prospect in Florida. He is a three-star offensive lineman.

The offer to Gordon was one of several that went out on Tuesday night from the Rutgers staff.

With good upper body strength, Gordon has the ability to be a classic Big Ten guard. He has a good frame and is nimble enough with his footwork to be able to pull and get downfield.

He posted about his offer from Rutgers on his social media on Tuesday night:

The Rutgers 2024 recruiting class currently stands at three commitments. The first commitment of the class came last fall from Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder.

In February, Rutgers landed four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba and offensive lineman Jayden Elijah, a top-15 player in New Jersey.

