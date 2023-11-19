Three-star offensive lineman flips commitment from Colorado to Mizzou football

It's a Prime time to be in Columbia.

Talan Chandler, a three-star center in the Class of 2024, announced Sunday afternoon that he had flipped his commitment from Colorado to Mizzou football. The offensive lineman announced the move on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account shortly after Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had teased an incoming flipped commit

Chandler had taken visits to the Tigers, the Buffs, Kansas State, Iowa State and Memphis during his recruitment, per Rivals. The Nevada, Missouri, native initially committed to Deion Sanders' Colorado team back in February.

But for the third straight cycle, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz tempted a recruit away from another team.

Nevada Tigers Talan Chandler prepares for second half of game at Catholic on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Last season, the Tigers managed to flip St. Louis native and Ole Miss commit Marvin Burks Jr. and Wake Forest pledge and defensive lineman Sam Williams.

In 2021, Mizzou snatched linebacker Marcus Scott from LSU.

Chandler is the 15th player to commit to Missouri's Class of 2024, which is ranked No. 40 in the nation and 15th among SEC teams, factoring in Oklahoma and Texas for next season.

The offensive lineman was the 14th-ranked prospect in the state of Missouri.

As a recruit from Missouri committed to an in-state institution, Chandler is immediately eligible to profit off of his name, image and likeness. The novel bill — House Bill 417 — passed in July allows high school kids from Missouri as much, and often more, freedom to begin profiting off of NIL.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Three-star offensive lineman flips commitment from Colorado to Mizzou