Three-star offensive lineman Eston Harris Jr. signs with Auburn
Offensive line has been a weakness for Auburn for years. This problem starts on the recruiting trail and for the offensive line to get better Auburn has to address their struggles to land talented offensive linemen.
Bryan Harsin thinks he has found one of these players in Eston Harris Jr.
No place like 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄!
Welcome to the Auburn Family! @ejHarris20 #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/lIiuuX3UqF
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
Harris is a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite ranking and plays for Auburn High.
Harris is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Auburn, Alabama and you can watch his highlights here.