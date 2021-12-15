Three-star offensive lineman Eston Harris Jr. signs with Auburn

Offensive line has been a weakness for Auburn for years. This problem starts on the recruiting trail and for the offensive line to get better Auburn has to address their struggles to land talented offensive linemen.

Bryan Harsin thinks he has found one of these players in Eston Harris Jr.

Harris is a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite ranking and plays for Auburn High.

Harris is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Auburn, Alabama and you can watch his highlights here.

