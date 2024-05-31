Three-star offensive lineman Chris Vigna previews his Rutgers football official visit

The first official visit for Chris Vigna will see him take in the scene with Rutgers football this weekend. The relationship with the coaching staff, Vigna said, played a big part in him choosing to make an in-state official visit.

Rutgers offered Vigna during an April visit. He is ranked the No. 36 recruit in New Jersey during this recruiting cycle.

Still just 16 years old, Vigna plays interior offensive line for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) He holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Vigna will take an official visit to Boston College and Pittsburgh in the following weeks. Along with Rutgers, they form his final three schools.

Right now, Vigna is working on his relationship with Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano as well as his staff.

“I have had a couple of great visits and the coaches have taken the time to get to know me and have been in constant contact,” Vigna told Rutgers Wire about his decision to take an official visit. “Rutgers is a great school and plays against top competition in the Big Ten. They are close to home and it is a program that is getting better every year under coach Schiano.”

Part of the process for Vigna is also getting to know Pat Flaherty, the offensive line coach at Rutgers.

Flaherty, who returned to Rutgers last year, turned around an offensive line that was among the worst in the Big Ten. The growth of the line under Flaherty helped Kyle Monangai become the leading rusher in the Big Ten and see the offense finish middle of the table in the conference in total offense.

Having spent two decades in the NFL and with two Super Bowl rings from his time with the New York Giants, Flaherty certainly has an impressive resume.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with coach Schiano and coach Flaherty,” Vigna said. “They both have studied my film closely and understand that I am a true junior, still 16, with a lot of growth ahead of me. So I appreciate the plan they have for my development if I commit to Rutgers.”

He hopes to make a commitment after his official visits are completed in June. Father’s Day, Vigna says, is a possible target date for his announcement.

