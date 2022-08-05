Three-star offensive line targets commits to Miami over Auburn

Auburn made a push to sign one of the top centers in the 2023 recruiting class but Connor Lew is headed to Miami, he announced Friday afternoon.

Lew, who is from Acworth, Georgia, officially visited Auburn on June 17 and took multiple unofficial visits to the Plains but that was not enough to sway him away from the Hurricanes, a program he grew up watching.

Auburn is looking to land multiple offensive linemen in the 2023 class and while they do have a commitment from four-star Bradyn Joiner, Lew would have been a nice addition. The Tigers need to land multiple tackles and interior linemen in the 2023 cycle and Lew was one of Auburn’s top targets along the interior.

The Tigers currently have six commits and while each is considered a four-star prospect, the class is ranked dead last in the SEC and 63rd overall. On the positive side, the average recruiting ranking of their commits is 90.88, which is the sixth best in the conference.

Auburn’s coaching staff has done a great job of landing a talented core of the class, they just need to start filling out the rest of the class.

BREAKING: Miami lands another blue-chip lineman in 4-star center Connor Lew. He got it done on both sides of the ball (two sacks, seven tackles for loss on defense as a junior) and is a wrestler. That’s a promising athletic profile. https://t.co/DhbPVItwn0 pic.twitter.com/6mjuw5CJhT — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) August 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire