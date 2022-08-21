Three-star Nnamdi Udeogu drops his top six including Rutgers football

Nnamdi Udeogu is down to six programs as one of the top remaining uncommitted players in Maryland winds down his recruitment.

Udeogu is a three-star edge according to 247Sports, who rank him as the No. 15 player in Maryland.

At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, he has good length and size. He comes off the line quickly and nicely. He holds Power Five offers from Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Syracuse. The offer from the Orange came late this week.

He also has a trio of Ivy League offers including an offer from Princeton that came in on Saturday afternoon.

In late June, he took an official visit to the Scarlet Knights. Several days prior, he visited Vanderbilt.

“For my family and I, the most important thing is academics. It was something my parents cared about for so long it was instilled in me,” Udeogu told RutgersWire. “To play big-time Division I football is a dream but the chance to pair that with a great degree is hard to pass up.”

He hopes to make his verbal sometime in September. He may potentially visit Syracuse in September.

Rutgers made the list, Udeogu said, because of several factors including defensive line coach Marquise Watson, who is in his first year with the Scarlet Knights.

“Rutgers believed in me before anyone did. They trusted I had Power Five talent before any other school,” Udeogu said. “And the bond I’ve built with their coaches is second to none. D-line coach Watson is super young and can relate to his d-line group better than most.”

