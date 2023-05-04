Three-star Michigan tight end Monte Keener breaks down his Rutgers football commitment: ‘I found my home’

“Obviously, it's not the team that we've put together,” Cashman said of the Yankees' rough start to 2023. “We've had a lot of injuries.”
Boston countered Embiid's interior defense with 51 3-point attempts.
Bosa will play for his third different defensive coordinator in five years with the 49ers. He's not worried about it affecting his game.
The No. 2 "Monday Night Football" coverage team will see an expanded role moving forward.
Rory McIlroy is back on Tour this week for the first time since he missed the cut at the Masters.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein rank their top eight NFL storylines to watch as we head into the offseason. The duo kick things off by looking at the Green Bay Packers and if QB Jordan Love can show he has what it takes to be the new franchise QB in 2023. Next, they evaluate the quarterback situation with the Tennessee Titans, who now have a QB competition in Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. At the sixth spot is Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Can Watson significantly step up his play from last season to earn his fully guaranteed contract? At number five are the incoming mega-contracts for the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Both will look to be the highest-paid player in NFL history, but it's a stalemate as to who will be paid first, especially given the history with the two teams and their ownership. In the fourth spot, Charles and Jori discuss the precarious quarterback situation with the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy is just starting to return from a serious elbow injury, Trey Lance has reportedly lost favor with the organization and Sam Darnold is looking to come in and revitalize his career. The 49ers have a roster ready to contend for another Super Bowl if they can work it out at QB. The number three storyline is whether or not Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after suffering multiple concussions in his young career. At number two, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is already reportedly skipping some of the Jets offseason programs. Is it a concern that Rodgers doesn't seem to be 100% bought in on reshaping a losing culture in New York? The top spot goes to the new rookie QBs, as it'll be fascinating to watch which young QBs (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Stetson Bennett) will start week one.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
Haaland has time to add to his record with five games remaining on Manchester City's schedule.
Despite being No. 6 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is often underestimated.
Hannah and Zach talk about Bryce Harper’s very quick return to baseball after Tommy John surgery, Max Scherzer waiting for the rain to return from suspension, and baseball’s issue with sticky stuff before chatting with writer and comedian Josh Gondelman.
“I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized."
Ishbia and Gilbert own competing mortgage lender companies in Michigan.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
Bryce Harper's 2023 debut got off to a rough start Tuesday.
Matthew Delaney, 18, was hit in the chest by a stray bullet during the Eagles' home game Saturday.
“I think I’m in a better headspace than I was.”
Doc Rivers called the workout "a step forward" but said he doesn't anticipate a status change for the MVP finalist.
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring Saturday against John Ryder in his first bout since he had his left hand surgically repaired.
“Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that.”
Everything you need to know to watch or stream Saturday's UFC fight.