Three-star Michael Carroll recaps Rutgers football visit: ‘I think even higher of Rutgers’

Michael Carroll is becoming a regular at Rutgers, the offensive lineman from Pennsylvania making the trip for an unofficial visit on Friday. For Carroll, it was a chance to deepen his relationship with the Rutgers football coaching staff.

Carroll is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound guard at Central Bucks East (Glenside, PA) and a member of the 2025 class. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina and Temple among others.

This past spring, Carroll took visits to James Madison, Maryland and Boston College. He is a three-star recruit according to Rivals, where he is the No. 9 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Nationally, he is the No. 14 interior offensive lineman per Rivals.

After Friday’s event, which included a number of top recruits in the 2025 class, Carroll reacted to the visit.

The most important moment for Carroll wasn’t the photo shoot or the campus tour. It was having some time with head coach Greg Schiano and being able to listen to the Rutgers head coach talk about his vision for the program and where the offensive lineman could potentially factor into the program’s rebuild.

Related

Rutgers football recruiting: Liam Thorpe breaks down his first Power Five offer

“Being in the head coach’s office with Greg Schiano. Sitting down and talking with him really showed me why Rutgers is headed to the top,” Carroll said. “He told me about his plans and how I fit into them.”

It will be a busy weekend for Carroll, who planned to visit Penn State on Saturday and Michigan on Sunday.

As for Rutgers, this was a good visit for the standout offensive lineman, who has four-star potential. Rutgers definitely gained some ground in his recruitment.

“After this visit, I think even higher of Rutgers than I all ready did,” Carroll said. “It is definitely one of my top schools.”

Carroll said that Michigan State, Penn State, South Carolina and Rutgers are the programs that are standing out the most right now in his recruitment.

Related

Greg Schiano believes Pat Flaherty has helped the Rutgers offensive line to get 'better'

With new coaching staff additions, Greg Schiano sees the Rutgers football as getting better

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire