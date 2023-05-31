Three-star Michael Carroll was offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday

Philadelphia offensive lineman Michael Carroll was offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday following a strong performance at camp. It is the first Power Five offer for the promising class of 2025 prospect.

A 6-foot-5 and 290-pound prospect, Carroll is an interior offensive lineman. He also holds an offer from Temple

Carroll has some nice tools to work with. He seals his lane well, using his length and upper body strength to stand-up defensive linemen. He finishes his blocks well and consistently plays to the whistle.

Late on Tuesday night, Carroll tweeted about his offer from Rutgers football following the first camp session of summer. He included a picture with head coach Greg Schiano in the social media post:

After an amazing camp and conversation with coach @GregSchiano I am BLESSED to receive a full Scholarship offer to Rutgers University @CoachValloneRU @Coach_Hewitt86 @MattWalp @RutgersRivals pic.twitter.com/to4kdZc7Ic — Michael Carroll (@BIIGMIKE_55) May 31, 2023

In April, Rutgers got a visit from Carroll for spring practice

Prior to that visit in April, Carroll told Rutgers Wire that things are trending well with the program.

“Things with Rutgers have been going smooth. I have just been hearing from them recently,” Carroll said. “I have been talking to Matt Hewitt offensive quality control, assistant tight ends coach.”

