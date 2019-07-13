Three-star Max Murrell aiming for a fall decision

Wwylqchshk3ymgva2lh4

Max Murrell has been one of the bigger stock risers of this travel season with his play for Team Factory in the Under Armour Rise circuit. The 6-foot-8 forward has everything college coaches look for in a stretch four with his ability to shoot, put the ball on the floor, and his above average athleticism.

Greg McDermott, Fran McCaffery, Bruce Weber and an assistant from Virginia Tech were all courtside for his game on Thursday afternoon, and those happen to be the programs Murrell mentioned to be most involved in his recruitment. Minnesota and TCU are also in the mix. The only program he’s been able to visit so far has been Creighton.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Murrell talked about the schools involved in his recruitment.

Creighton: “I like them a lot. They’ve talked to me about how I would fit in and their style of play. They like to get up and down.”

Iowa: “I think I would fit in well there too because they get up and down. Coach McCaffery knows what he’s doing there.”

Kansas State: “It’s a good program and one of the best in the Big 12. They have really good coaches there. I think coach Weber is a really good coach.

Virginia Tech: “I don’t know a whole lot about them yet, but I think I would fit in well there. Coach [Chester] Frazier has been the one recruiting me since he was at Kansas State. He’s a really good guy.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Murrell gave very few clues as to which way he’s leaning in his recruitment, and that’s probably because he doesn’t have a great feel for yet himself. Creighton did well to get him on campus already and the style of play under McDermott is a big draw from the Nebraska native. Kansas State has been involved for a while and with the Wildcats' recent success they shouldn’t be taken lightly in this one. Former Kansas State assistant and now Virginia Tech assistant Chester Frazier has a strong relationship with Murrell, so the Hokies figure to be a major factor in his recruitment. And lastly, Iowa’s style of play like Creighton has him intrigued. Murrell is aiming for a decision by October or November.