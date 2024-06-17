Three-star Lone Star State DE chooses Arkansas over Texas, Texas A&M

Three-star defensive end/EDGE Keiundre Johnson committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend.

Listed as 6-foot-4, 215 pounds by On3, Johnson chose the Razorbacks over a host of Texas schools, including the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M, SMU, as well as LSU and others.

On3 ranks Johnson as the 43rd overall edge rusher in the class of 2025, the 71st best player in Texas, and the 481st best player nationally. 247Sports lists Johnson as the 49th best edge rusher nationally.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams recruited Johnson to Fayetteville. Johnson is the 12th commitment in Sam Pittman’s class of 2025 recruits.

“The visit was amazing,” both On3 and 247Sports quotes Johnson as saying. “It was way more than I expected. I loved it a lot. I’ve got to talk to Coach Pittman here soon and will probably have some big news coming after that, but I loved it a lot.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire