Three-star lineman from Louisiana commits to Auburn

Coach Hugh Freeze’s recruiting trail has officially started, and he’s brought another recruit to the Plains.

Three-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson, who hails from Natchitoches, Louisiana, announced on his Twitter Sunday that he has committed to Auburn. Johnson visited campus on Saturday and was offered on the same day, so his decision comes swiftly after getting a feel for the team.

Auburn was one of five Power 5 schools that sought his favor, though just one of four that offered Johnson — LSU, his home-state school, made efforts to recruit him but never officially gave him an offer. One of the non-Power 5 schools that offered him was Liberty, however, who offered him on July 8 when Hugh Freeze was still the Flames’ head coach. It’s likely that Freeze kept tabs on Johnson after his move to Auburn, and how he has his man after moving to the SEC.

Johnson is ranked as the 59th-best offensive tackle in the nation and the 29th-best prospect in Louisiana.

Thank you to all the coaches who have took the time to recruit me. I am officially done with recruitment. 200% committed to The University Of Auburn @AuburnFootball #WDE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lp5fqka0OA — tjohnson (@Tjohnson_77) December 11, 2022

