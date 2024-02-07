Three-star linebacker Kyeran Garcia joins Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class

The 2024 national signing day will not go by quietly for Colorado.

At about 10 a.m. MT on Wednesday, class of 2024 Florida linebacker Kyeran Garcia announced his commitment to the Buffs on X. The 6-foot, 215-pound Fort Myers LB is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Once he completes his national letter of intent, Garcia will become the seventh member of Colorado’s 2024 high school signing class.

Garcia put up some monster numbers during his senior season at Dunbar High School, according to his MaxPreps profile. He finished the year with a team-high 140 total tackles (90 solo), 22 TFLs, 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

247Sports ranks Garcia as the No. 180 linebacker in his class and the No. 237 prospect from Florida.

Garcia received an offer from Colorado in December and has also been recruited by Michigan State, Deleware, Air Force, Navy, Dartmouth and others.

In late January, CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders mentioned that he’s still looking for more linebackers, so Garcia’s commitment proves significant.

