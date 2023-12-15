Three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker gets offer from USC

Three-star Portage (Michigan) Northern linebacker Jadyn Walker could be rethinking his plans. The prospect who was once committed to Toledo and is now committed to Michigan State has officially been offered by USC. The Trojans sense uncertainty in Walker’s outlook and are hoping to change his mind.

The Michigan State commit and three-star linebacker picked up an offer from USC earlier this month. Walker has been committed to Michigan State since September.

Walker is considered the No. 1,204 overall player, No. 105 linebacker, and the No. 22 player from the state of Michigan in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound prospect totaled 31 catches for 5 touchdowns and 508 yards on offense. On defense he had 34 tackles and 2 interceptions at strong safety. This is another example of a versatile athlete and an agile puzzle piece who can be used and deployed in a lot of different ways, giving the USC coaching staff options for what it could do on the field in the Big Ten Conference. The fact that Walker is currently committed to a Big Ten school means that a flip could carry even more value for USC.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/11844811/Jadyn-Walker

