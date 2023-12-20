Three-star linebacker D’Angelo Barber signs letter of intent with Auburn.

Hugh Freeze and Ron Roberts are continuing to beef up the middle of the Auburn defense.

Linebacker D’Angelo Barber has officially signed his letter of intent to join the Auburn Tigers next season.

The High School senior had been committed to the Tigers since July after his visit went well on the Plains.

The Pinson, AL native won “All-South Metro Football” Defensive Player of the Year honors after his fantastic senior season for Clay-Chalkville High School.

Barber has a classic middle linebacker build. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 225 pounds, he’ll join four-star Demarcus Riddick and four-star Joe Phillips as the three linebackers in Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class.

While Barber is unlikely to start as an underclassmen, he’ll have plenty of advice to soak up playing behind stars Eugene Asante and Jalen McLeod.

Auburn’s newest recruit has reportedly already started receiving that advice, as he’s been attending practices with the team ahead of the Music City Bowl next week.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire