Three-star LB Jeremy Patton announces commitment date, crystal ball comes in

Steve Sarkisian added to his first class on Wednesday with four-star cornerback/safety Austin Jordan. Of the 15 commitments Texas has, seven are from the defensive side of the ball.

Another couple of players have the chance to put their names in the class on July 31. After delaying his announcement, Derrick Brown will be committing on the final day of the month. He will be joined by three-star linebacker Jeremy Patton on the same day.

A time for the decision is still to be determined.

Patton announced he will be in Austin the day before his commitment for the pool party/BBQ Bash. Sarkisian will have the last shot at the linebacker, getting another opportunity to close down on a top target.

I’ll be committing July 31st‼️ I’ll announce a time more towards the date. — Jeremy patton (@Jeremyp__11) July 14, 2021

Patton currently sports a top five list of Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, and Texas. The two in-state schools were thought to be the favorite, but the Wolverines seem to be trending in a positive direction.

Sam Webb of TheMichiganInsider put in a crystal ball in favor of Michigan, with a confidence score of six.

Michigan 🔮 pick for Texas target Jeremy Patton (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐ 2022 LB / 6-1 / 210

🏫 Tenaha, TX

✍️ By Sam Webb

🎚️ 6 (Med)#247Sports #GoBlue 〽️ — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ (@texcrystal_ball) July 15, 2021

Texas still leads overall in the crystal ball category, having three out of the five predictions with a confidence score of seven.

On the 247Sports composite, Patton is the No. 590 prospect in the country and No. 83 within the state of Texas. At the linebacker position, the three-star ranks at No. 63.

