Three-star LB Bryce Deas commits to Auburn

It is amazing how quickly a dream can become a reality.

Bryce Deas, a three-star linebacker from Balitimore, Maryland, was on Auburn’s campus over the weekend for a camp. According to a report by Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, Deas told reporters following the camp that he would commit to Auburn if offered.

Auburn extended an offer on Monday, and Deas followed through by accepting it on Tuesday.

Deas became the 14th member of Auburn’s 2025 recruiting haul on Tuesday, and the third in the span of a week. He chose Auburn over programs such as Boston College, Penn State, and USC. Deas says that Auburn “felt like home” after spending just two days on the Plains, and that he looks forward to learning under defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

“You can tell that they want to make you better,” Deas said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “They touch on every point and everything I messed up on and have a coaching point on it. Just me being able to be coachable, that’s going to be good for the both of us: me and Coach Durkin.”

The addition of Deas bumps Auburn to No. 8 in 247Sports’ 2025 recruiting rankings, and No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Deas is the No. 46 linebacker of the 2025 cycle and the No. 11 recruit from Maryland.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 ATH Bryce Deas has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 215 ATH from Baltimore, MD chose the Tigers over USC, Miami, Penn State, Maryland, & Colorado “WAR DAMN EAGLE”https://t.co/lzm9Aq56jt pic.twitter.com/7mq82nmNDt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire