Three-star Kason Stokes offered by Rutgers football

Kason Stokes added another Power Five offer this week when Rutgers football offered on Thursday night.

Stokes is a class of 2024 recruit from Armwood High School (Seffner, FL). He is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver who holds offers from Boston College, Central Florida, Maryland, South Florida, Vanderbilt and West Virginia among others.

Last season in 10 games, Stokes had 15 catches for 372 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He is a developing route runner who has lots of speed and explosiveness in the open field. Armwood went 6-4 last season.

Given his speed, it isn’t a surprise that he also is a standout sprinter for Armwood.

Stokes tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Thursday, tagging Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano in the social media post:

Rutgers football currently has three committed players in the 2024 recruiting class, all on the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive lineman Kenny Jones, a three-star from New Jersey, was the first commit to the class in November. He was followed by four-star Michigan running back Gabriel Winowich in January.

Early in February, three-star quarterback A.J. Surace, the top quarterback in New Jersey, committed to the program.

