Three-star Georgia standout snags USC offer

Three-star Brunswick, Georgia, linebacker prospect Devin Smith has picked up an offer from USC.

Smith’s other offers include efforts from UCF, Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Nebraska, Miami and Texas A&M among others.

The Brunswick native measures in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He can play inside or outside linebacker.

Smith is rated the No. 559 overall prospect and the No. 57 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports composite.

In 20 games plays Smith tallied 124 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and four forced fumbles. Out of his 124 total tackles, 84 were solo.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has UCF with a slight lead over Alabama to land Smith’s commitment, with the Knights at 21.4% and the Tide at 14.2%. It is therefore technically true that a leader and a second-place team exist in this recruitment, but the overall percent chance is below 25, which points to a fluid recruitment without a heavy favorite or a near-certain outcome.

