Three-star edge Tommy Rupley updates where things stand with Rutgers football

Tommy Rupley continues to see his recruitment roll along, the Massachusetts edge rusher has been steadily courted by Rutgers football along with a number of other Power Five programs.

Rutgers offered Rupley in mid-January. He is a defensive end prospect from Belmont High School (Belmont, MA) and a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

According to Rivals and 247Sports, Rupley is a three-star. He is also the third-ranked player in Massachusetts according to both sites.

He currently holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Rupley measures in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. He said that visits to Cincinnati and Minnesota could be next for him, if his busy schedule allows.

Rutgers has been in steady contact with Rupley.

“My last visit was in January and went very well,” Rupley told Rutgers Wire. “We got to tour the facilities and talk with the coaches which was great. We also got to see a basketball game which was fun.”

It is clear to Rupley that Rutgers has him as a priority. He said his relationship with the coaching staff so far has been strong and the communication has been steady.

Asked what has stood out to him about his recruitment from Rutgers, Rupley highlighted two things that have mattered to him.

“The conversations with the coaches and all the love that they have been showing recently!” Rupley said. “I feel that I could thrive in their defensive system.”

He also is feeling the attention from Rutgers in the details. On August 1, the dead period was over and college coaches were able to reach out to players and have contact with them.

Ripley posted this picture of what he received from Rutgers just two days later.

“They’re showing lots of love following the August 1 contract period – which is good!” Rupley said. “Being able to text with the coaches is great to be able to build stronger relationships.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire