Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston previews his upcoming Rutgers football official visit

Taeshawn Alston, a three-star edge from North Carolina, announced this week that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers.

The official visit is good news for Rutgers as Alston is a top-10 player in the state according to 247Sports and is the No. 32 edge rusher in the country.

Rutgers offered Alston, who plays for Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina), In February. One week after he was offered by the Big Ten program, Alston included Rutgers in his top six.

The other five programs to make Alston’s February cutdown were: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

He broke down his upcoming visit to Rutgers and the status of his relationship with the Scarlet Knights ahead of this week’s official visit.

“They are getting an official visit because they (are) all about the players and the coaches and the culture they have going on down there is amazing,” Alston told Rutgers Wire. “They (are) all about F.T.C. (FAMILY, Trust, Chop). I feel like they have a great program.”

Even though Rutgers got involved with Alston in February, things have progressed with the edge rusher.

He has a solid relationship with the coaching staff. This spring, he took an unofficial visit to Rutgers.

“The relationship with the staff is great. My last visit, I created a strong bond with the coaches,” Alston said.

After Rutgers, Alston will be taking unofficial visits to North Carolina and Virginia Tech in subsequent weeks.

This past weekend, he took an official visit to South Carolina. Of the trip, Alston said Things at South Carolina “went good – (they are) great people!”

