Three-star edge rusher Teitum Tuioti commits to Oregon

It would be a difficult conversion for Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his boss Dan Lanning if Tuioti’s son didn’t commit to Oregon.

Fortunately for all involved, that talk doesn’t need to happen.

Three-star edge rush Teitum Tuioti announced today via Twitter that he will indeed become a Duck and just add on to what is becoming a formidable Class of 2023.

The Tuioti family came to Oregon from Nebraska after Tony accepted the job on Lanning’s staff. Teitum had offers from several schools, including the Cornhuskers. Oregon State, Kansas and Boise State were just a few who wanted Tuioti to join their defensive line.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Tuioti is ranked as the No. 2 high school player in Oregon.