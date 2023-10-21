Three-star edge rusher Lorenzo Cowan gets USC offer

Three-star edge rusher Lorenzo Cowan committed to play college football at Kentucky last month, but he just picked up a major offer from the USC Trojans.

Cowan is a Class of 2024 three-star edge rusher out of Savannah (Georgia) Jenkins. The high school senior checks in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

Cowan is coming off a junior season in which he appeared in 10 games and recorded 31 total tackles (23 solo, six for loss) with eight sacks and nine quarterback hurries. He also knocked down two passes and even blocked a field goal.

The Georgia native is ranked as the No. 1,005 player in the nation, the 67th best edge rusher overall, and the 118th best player in the state of Georgia.

