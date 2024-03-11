Three-star edge rusher Landon Brooks commits to Purdue football

WEST LAFAYETTE — Landon Brooks is staying close to home.

The 6-foot-6 edge rusher from Delta High School in Muncie announced on social media Monday morning he's committed to Purdue football's 2025 recruiting class.

Brooks is coming off a season where he helped Delta win its first sectional championship since 2016, compiling 72 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Brooks has 30 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

He'd previously listed a top 10 that also included Indiana, Kansas, West Virginia, Michigan State, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Toledo and Ball State.

Brooks is the fifth known member of Purdue's 2025 class and first from Indiana, joining four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant (Tennessee), three-star athlete Rashad Jones (Michigan), three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson and three-star running back Ziaire Stevens (Ohio).

Brooks is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Delta football's Landon Brooks punts in the team's 35-6 regional championship loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at Delta High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Edge rusher Landon Brooks stays close to home with Purdue football