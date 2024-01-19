Three-star edge rusher commits to Nebraska

A class of 2024 recruit has announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Three-star edge rusher Jordan Ochoa announced on social media that he would be continuing his college career in Lincoln.

I’m very blessed for this opportunity. I would like to thank my coaches at Castle View High School for always pushing me on and off the field. I would also like to thank my family, teammates, teachers and friends who have supported me throughout this journey. With that being said I will be committing to the University of Nebraska! GBR #GOHUSKERS

Ochoa went unsigned during the December signing period and was waiting for a major offer. He had previously visited the Lincoln campus on two separate occasions. As a senior at Castle View High, he recorded 61 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

A report from HuskerOnline states that the Husker staff has focused on Ochoa playing the Jack linebacker in Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense. The recruit is also receiving interest from Colorado State.

After a great conversation with @CoachMattRhule and @Coach_Satt I am extremely blessed to have been offered an opportunity to play football at the University of Nebraska!!!!! With that being said..I am 1000% COMMITTED to @HuskerFootball!! #GBR@SixZeroAcademy @RicoOchoa pic.twitter.com/I2etWjoOcW — 3⭐️ EDGE Jordan Ochoa (@Passrush4L) January 18, 2024

