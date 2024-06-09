Three-star DT Jordan Covington commits to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has dipped into a familiar spot in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to grab a commitment.

On the heels of an official visit in Stillwater, McKinney (Texas) three-star defensive tackle Jordan Covington has committed to the Cowboys.

He chose Oklahoma State over offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Cincinnati, and others.

Oklahoma State only offered Covington on May 3, but the Cowboys were able to quickly become the favorite. After an official visit this weekend, it was a quick decision for the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder.

"The Oklahoma State coaches and players were very welcoming and I got close with some of the players really quickly and got to meet more coaches during my visit. They all loved me and I know they wanted me by all the love they showed me."

Not only is Oklahoma State familiar with McKinney, but Covington is quite familiar with Oklahoma State, or at least some of the players on the roster.

One of the key defenders from McKinney's defense last season is now Cowboy true-freshman linebacker Jonathan Agumadu, who is close with Covington. There are also some other DFW based players on the Oklahoma State roster who were recruiting Covington to Stillwater.

"Jonathan and Landyn Cleveland played very big roles in my Oklahoma State recruitment."

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds with room to add weight, Covington can be a big defensive end in the Cowboys defense or continue to add mass and move inside at defensive tackle. Right now, the staff sees him as a bit of both.

"Both defensive end and defensive tackle, they have seen me doing great at both. They will let me play all the positions on the line, they love my athleticism."