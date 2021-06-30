Three-star DL Keahnist Thompson commits to UCF over Texas, Miami

Three-star defensive lineman Keahnist Thompson officially announced his commitment to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday.

Texas, UCF and Miami were seen as the favorites to land the Lakeland, Florida native. Over the month of June, Thompson officially visited each of the three programs. The Longhorns were the last school to host Thompson on June 25, but UCF was able to hold off a strong push from Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Thompson is rated the No. 54 defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 46 overall prospect from the state of Florida according to 247Sports.

Outside of the final three programs listed above, Thompson compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers including Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and Alabama.

The Longhorns are still in great shape for the 2022 cycle and are in the mix for several highly rated defensive lineman, such as four-star prospect Justice Finkley who is expected to announce his top schools this weekend.