Three-star DL Dimitry Nicolas announces commitment to Auburn

One of Auburn’s top defensive line targets has announced his pledge to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

Dimitry Nicolas, a three-star defensive tackle from Miami, Florida, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Miami, Florida, and Pittsburgh.

Nicolas has been a top priority for Auburn since extending an offer to him on Aug. 22 of last year. His stock has risen over the last week due to Kamarion Franklin’s commitment to Ole Miss.

Nicolas was on hand for Big Cat Weekend and told On3 that Auburn made him feel at home. He has also built a relationship with defensive line coach, Jeremy Garrett.

“Coach Garrett is a good, genuine guy,” Nicolas tells On3. “We have had a lot of conversations since Big Cat. We talk almost every day. He’s also had a couple of conversations with my mom. My mom likes his energy, the vibes he gives off. He just seems like a good, young guy.”

Nicolas is a three-star defensive lineman according to all major recruiting outlets. He is the No. 45 defensive lineman of the 2024 class according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 72 overall player from the state of Florida.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire