Three-star DL cancels visit with Michigan, sets commitment date

Three-star defensive tackle recruit Michai Boireau is ready to decide where he will play college football. Boireau recently cancelled an official visit with the Michigan Wolverines.

He plans to make his commitment on June 19 shortly after visiting the Georgia Bulldogs.

Michai Boireau is ranked as the No. 993 recruit in the country and the No. 96 defensive lineman, per On3. The massive 6-foot-5, 390-pound defensive lineman projects as a nose tackle at the next level.

Boireau plays high school football for Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Fairburn is located southwest of Atlanta.

Michai Boireau is expected to decide among Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. The big defensive tackle named his top schools in May 2023.

Michigan is obviously considered a bit of a long shot here. Florida has some recent traction with Michai Boireau, who visited the Gators in June.

Over 20 schools have offered the Creekside star. However, Georgia football and defensive line coach Tray Scott offered Michai Boireau before anybody else did all the way back in 2020.

Georgia football and Kirby Smart currently hold the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. The Dawgs have 19 commitments including one from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The three-star nose tackle announced his commitment date and plans to no longer visit Michigan via Twitter:

I will not be going to michigan on the 23rd. I will be at the University of Georgia this weekend and after i will be shutting down my recruitment and Committing on June 19th!! — Michai Boireau (@MichaiBoireau58) June 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire