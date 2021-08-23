Three-star DL Aaron Bryant announces commitment date

Just because the season is less than two weeks away does not mean recruiting is going to slow down any time soon. Texas is trending in a downward direction and will take any kind of positive tick that they can.

A chance will present itself this week with Aaron Bryant. The three-star defensive lineman wants to get his commitment out of the way before Southaven (MS) High School’s season begins on Friday.

Bryant announced his commitment date would be on Thursday, Aug. 26, around 1 p.m. CDT.

Back in June, Bryant released a top five list of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M. One school not included that seems to still be in the race is the hometown Ole Miss Rebels.

In a showdown of former Alabama offensive coordinators, this one seems to be Steve Sarkisian vs Lane Kiffin.

I will be announcing my Commitment this Thursday August 26th at Southaven High School @ 1:00 PM @WeAreChargers — Aaron Bryant (@Aaron_Bryant55) August 22, 2021

Bryant has taken two unofficial visits to Oxford this year, while Georgia and the two Texas schools got official visits. If the race is truly Texas vs Ole Miss, and the Longhorns win, Bo Davis will have to continue to recruit Bryant until national signing day.

No position group is deeper in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class than the defensive line. Davis has done an excellent job locking down prospects from across the country, especially on the interior.

Adding Bryant to a list of Kristopher Ross and Zac Swanson would be a successful year one for the defensive line coach. Count those as wins in the states of Mississippi, Texas, and Arizona as well.

On the 247Sports composite, Bryant ranks as the No. 431 overall player and the No. 65 defensive linemen in the country. Within the state of Mississippi, the three-star is the No. 10 prospect.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.