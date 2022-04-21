Three-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarreet has Auburn in top 5

Auburn is among the leaders for three-star defensive tackle [autotag]Jamaal Jarrett[/autotag].

The Greensboro, North Carolina product has a loaded top five of Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, and North Carolina. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Jarrett projects to play along the interior of the defensive line. Auburn extended him a scholarship offer on Feb. 16 and has clearly made an impression on him.

He is ranked as the No. 385 player and No. 51 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2023 recruiting class.

While he has not yet visited Auburn, he spoke with Brian Dohn of 247Sports and plans to schedule more visits. He also discussed what stands out about each of his finalists. When discussing Auburn, he mentioned two people, defensive line coach [autotag]Jimmy Brumbaugh[/autotag] and freshman defensive tackle Enyce Sledge.

“Auburn made the list because of the love shown from the coaches over the phone. (Defensive line) coach (Jimmy) Brumbaugh and my bro, Enyce Sledge, a defensive tackle commit in 2022, have really impacted my interest in their program. With Enyce Sledge being my mentor as my recruiting process started back in the beginning of 2021, me and him have been really tight. He’s like a big brother to me. So him going to Auburn and the cool coaches over there helped me pick them as a secure fit in my top list.”

Jarrett played in nine games for Grimsley High School as a junior and finished with 30 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and one forced fumble. He has experience playing on the offensive line but transitioned to primarily a defensive lineman as a junior.

Thank U to all the Coaches who gave me the opportunity to be apart of there great programs, but without further ado These 5⃣ programs Will be the ones I’ll be focusing on the most #thankful@DonCallahanIC@adamgorney@BrianDohn247@SWiltfong247@RivalsFriedmanpic.twitter.com/HvM3TUfVTk — 🅹 ︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) April 21, 2022

