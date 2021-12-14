Three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge commits to Auburn
Auburn got another one on Tuesday morning.
Enyce Sledge, a three-star defensive tackle out of Monroe, Louisiana, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, following the commitment of Austin Ausberry and Marquise Gilbert the day prior.
Sledge was the 108th defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, and the No. 36 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He is a versatile athlete despite being listed at 6-foot-3.5 and 315 pounds. Sledge also plays basketball. He chose Auburn over Baylor and Oklahoma State after decommitting from Baylor earlier this year.
Auburn’s 2022 class has now moved up to No. 28 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
