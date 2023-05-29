Three-Star defensive lineman Sean Sevillano lists Auburn among finalists

Sean Sevillano, a three-star defensive line target with Auburn included in his final four choices, has set his commitment date for Friday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Aside from Auburn, Sevillano’s final contenders are Notre Dame, Ohio State and Miami.

In a 247Sports article written by Tom Loy, Sevillano discussed each of his options.

“Fantastic people,” Sevillano said about Auburn. “With the new staff, I would be a part of building Auburn back to what it used to be.”

According to 247Sports, the three-star defensive lineman has a composite rating of 0.8644. The Clearwater, Florida native is the No. 913 ranked player in the class of 2024, the No. 87 ranked defensive lineman and the No. 125 ranked player in the state of Florida.

If Sevillano chooses Auburn, he would be the sixth player to join the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class as well as the first defensive lineman, the second three-star recruit, and the first player from the state of Florida to do so.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has received three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports, each of which is projecting him to pick Notre Dame.

