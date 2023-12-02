Three-star defensive lineman recommits to Florida Gators

It’s been a hectic week for the Florida Gators. The team’s 2023 campaign was ended last Saturday by the Florida State Seminoles, followed by the firing of defensive coaches Corey Raymond and Season Spencer.

Now the Florida football program can life its chin after a three-star recruit announced his recommitment to the Gators on Saturday.

Creekside, Georgia, native Michai Boireau announced his commitment to the Florida coaching staff after pondering his options. He initially backed out of his commitment over the summer to consider an option to play for Georgia.

Boireau made several visits to the UF campus but was nervous about the possible hostility after decommiting from the Gators. That didn’t turn out to be the case.

He visited the program during Vanderbilt weekend, saying there was no bad blood between the two parties.

“Coming back, I thought it was going to be kind of awkward, but nah, it wasn’t awkward at all,” Boireau said. “It was actually kind of like I never left. Everybody was excited to see me, and I was excited to see them. I was excited to be here, and everything honestly felt like I never left.”

Boireau is the 20th commit for Florida in the 2024 cycle and is the 10th three-star recruit on the list. The defensive lineman is No. 726 on the 247Sports composite scale and the No. 101 ranked player at his position.

The Florida Gators currently have the No. 5 recruiting class for 2024.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire