Three-star defensive lineman Keahnist Thompson announces commitment date

Once again, Texas is riding a wave of momentum on the recruiting trail.

After a busy month of official and unofficial visits from several of Texas’ top targets in the 2022 class, commitment dates are beginning to be set. On Monday, the Longhorns received a commitment from four-star running back Jamarion Miller shortly after his visit to Austin.

Now, Texas could potentially land a sought-after defensive lineman. Florida native Keahnist Thompson will be announcing his commitment on Wednesday, June 30.

6/30/21🤫 — Keahnist Thompson (@keahnist) June 29, 2021

The three-star prospect is rated the No. 46 overall recruit from the state of Florida and the No. 54 defensive lineman in the nation for the 2022 cycle according to 247Sports. The final three programs left in his recruitment are Texas, UCF and Miami.

On June 25, Thompson took an official visit to Austin. Could the Longhorns have impressed enough to earn his pledge?