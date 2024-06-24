Three-star DB Swayde Griffin flips commitment to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats are not quite in the Big 12 yet, but they are already proving to be nuisance to those who are.

Late Sunday night, Arizona went into Texas to steal the commitment of Lago Vista (Texas) defensive back away from Texas Tech. It was just two weeks ago that Griffin committed to the Red Raiders.

After an official visit to Arizona, he flips his commitment.

The decision was a swift one for Griffin, who spent the weekend in Tucson.

"The coaching staff was great and I feel overall it was just a better fit for me as a player."

Griffin is an exceptional athlete that is only scratching the surface of his athletic ability. This spring, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder won the Texas UIL 4A 110M hurdles with a time of 13.75-seconds.

Griffin also football in his bloodline. His father, Cedric, played college football at Texas and went on to be selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Spending seven years in the National Football League, he recorded 412 total tackles, 54 pass breakups, 16 forced fumbles, eight interceptions.

The addition of Griffin marks the 10th commitment of Arizona's class.