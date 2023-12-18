Three-star DB Andrew Brinson IV commits to Michigan State football, coach Jonathan Smith

When Andrew Brinson IV committed to Oregon State in June, the born-and-bred Floridian was ready to move across the country for the opportunity to play for coach Jonathan Smith.

Six months later, his bond to Smith is as strong as ever, something he reaffirmed this weekend.

Brinson, a three-star defensive back in the 2024 recruiting class, has flipped his commitment and will follow Smith to Michigan State. Brinson announced the decision on social media Sunday night, noting that he’s “1000% COMMITTED.”

Brinson is rated by 247 Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 91 athlete nationally in his class and the No. 137 prospect in talent-rich Florida.

The verbal pledge from the six-foot, 175-pound defensive back comes shortly after a visit to East Lansing.

Adding Brinson to the fold for the 2024 class continues the recruiting bump that has followed Smith’s hiring. Brinson is the fourth high-school player to commit to the Spartans since Smith was formally unveiled as Michigan State’s coach on Nov. 28.

Brinson’s announcement comes three days after Smith landed his biggest addition yet, getting a commitment from transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, who played for Smith at Oregon State in 2023 and who was 247’s top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal.

Brinson decommitted from Oregon State shortly after it was revealed that Smith was leaving for the Spartans. New Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams was his primary recruiter both at Oregon State and with the Spartans.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Three-star DB Andrew Brinson IV commits to Michigan State football