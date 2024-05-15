Three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano includes USC in top 7

LaRue Zamorano of Corona (California) released his top seven schools list on Tuesday. That list included the USC Trojans. USC was joined by Oregon, Penn State, Arizona, Washington, Kansas and Michigan State as potential landing spots for the cornerback.

Zamorano ranks as the No. 35 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 430 overall prospect in the class.

The Corona Centennial star has narrowed down his options and he’s placing a premium on relationships.

“What’s important to me is the relationship they have to have for me and also my family. Because this is a family decision. My family have to trust the program and the coaching staff with my life, it’s like, I’m leaving my mother’s nest and my mother’s like giving me to them.”

Doug Belk is big on establishing close relationships with players. Belk has also shown an ability to maximize the talents of players. He can turn a three-star rating into a five-star-quality player.

