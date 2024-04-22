Three-star cornerback from Florida picks up offer from Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Jojo Scott, a three-star class of 2025 cornerback from Lakeland, Florida, on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is a junior at Victory Christian Academy and still has one more year before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

Scott has now received 20 Division 1 offers, including from Kansas, Kansas State and Oregon State. Wisconsin was the first Big Ten program to offer him, though Maryland has also shown interest.

Scott has played both wide receiver and cornerback in high school. He is also a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball and competing in track & field events.

So far, Wisconsin has received a commitment from one cornerback in the class of 2025: three-star Jaimer Scott from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire