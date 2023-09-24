Three-star commit Camren Campbell decommits from Michigan State football

In a little over five months, Florida athlete Camren Campbell’s commitment to Michigan State football went from “1000%” to zero.

The three-star Tampa Bay Tech star, who committed to MSU for the class of 2024 in mid-June, posted his decommitment on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday evening after MSU’s 31-9 loss to Maryland.

“First I would like to thank God and the entire MSU staff for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent at such a high level,” read the image posted by Campbell on Saturday. “I have the utmost respect for the MSU staff and thank you for the hospitality and care you’ve shown me and my family. With that being said, I’ll be opening back up my recruitment to explore my academic and athletic future.”

The 6-foot 163-pound prospect committed to the Spartans on June 14, days after his official visit to East Lansing on June 9. Harlon Barnett, who is serving as Michigan State’ acting head coach after the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker, was the primary recruiter for Campbell. At the time, Campbell posted on X that he was “1000% COMMITTED” to the Spartans.

The Spartans originally beat out several other Power Five schools, including Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota and Mississippi. Campbell also had an offer from Western Michigan. Earlier this week, Campbell received an offer from Kansas State, according to 247 Sports.

