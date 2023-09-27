Three-star class of 2025 wide receiver has Badgers in top 6

Eugene Hilton Jr., a three-star class of 2025 wide receiver from Zionsville, Indiana, listed the Badgers in his top six potential collegiate programs. Wisconsin offered the 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete in July and he still has one more years (counting this year) of high school football before he’ll potentially make the leap to college football.

Hilton Jr. did not list any other Big Ten schools in his top six while the SEC had three teams make the list with Ole Miss, Kentucky and Missouri being listed.

To this point, only three-star quarterback Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX) and three-star safety Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA) have committed to Wisconsin.

Thanks to all the coaches who have been recruiting me through this process. Where we going 👀 pic.twitter.com/P3Ndhnk0iz — Eugene Hilton Jr (@EugeneHiltonJr) September 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire