Three-star class of 2025 edge rusher receives offer from Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Israel Oladipupo, a three-star class of 2025 edge rusher from Indiana on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete still has one more season of football at Noblesville High School before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

Oladipupo has now received 15 Division 1 offers, including Indiana and Wisconsin within the Big Ten as well as Ball State within his home state. His impressive size will certainly lead to additional suitors down the road.

After a down year from the outside linebacker position in 2023 for Badgers, they went out and revamped the position in the transfer portal, adding Leon Lowery (Syracuse) and John Pius (William & Mary) amongst others ahead of 2024. Oladipupo has a similar build to Lowery and Pius and is definitely a recruit worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire