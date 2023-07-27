Three-star Caden Brown previews his Scarlet Knights visit this weekend: ‘Rutgers is my number one choice’

Caden Brown will be on an unofficial visit to Rutgers this weekend. It is another interesting development for one of New York’s top players and one of the highest-ranked recruits in the region who is very high on Rutgers.

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive lineman from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Brown is a class of 2024 recruit who is a consensus three-star as well as being a top-five player in New York. Throughout his recruitment, he has picked up some substantial offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Washington (where he took a visit over a year ago in April) and West Virginia as well as Rutgers.

Brown announced a top four of Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State as well as Rutgers in May. He cites a strong relationship with the Scarlet Knights program, starting at the top with head coach Greg Schiano and defensive line coach Marquise Watson.

“This weekend at Rutgers will be a relaxed, laid-back visit. I’ve visited Rutgers multiple times already and I’m very familiar with all the coaches,” Brown told Rutgers Wire. “So it will feel very comfortable to me. I’m not expecting much but I look forward to speaking with head coach Schiano and the d-line coach, coach Watson and the rest of the coaching staff.”

This offseason was a huge one for Brown, who consistently showed up at camps and was a dominant performer off the edge. At one camp in Louisiana this past January, he was unstoppable off the edge.

Brown didn’t take any official visits this summer, instead wanting “to focus on football and the upcoming season.

“Right now, Rutgers is my number one choice. They have been number one for quite a while. Rutgers has been showing interest since I was in seventh grade, so the relationship goes back awhile. I’m hoping to make a commitment soon,” Brown said. “I just want to make sure that when I make a commitment it is the right decision for me. I’m looking forward to having a great season and solidifying my position as the best rush end/linebacker out of New York.”

The current recruiting class is a solid one for Rutgers in terms of local talent. This summer, the Scarlet Knights received commitments from two New York players in four-star wide receiver/tight end K.J. Duff and three-star defensive lineman Aaris Bethea.

Bethea is a teammate of Brown at Erasmus Hall.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire