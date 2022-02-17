Three-star ATH Jamaal Shaw receives ‘dream offer’ from the University of Texas

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Three-star athlete Jamaal Shaw received the offer of his dreams on Wednesday.

Shaw announced via Twitter that the University of Texas had officially extended an offer to him after a conversation with defensive line coach Bo Davis.

The Orange, Texas native is rated the No. 18 athlete in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3 consensus. As a junior in 2021, he earned Texas 11-4A-II first-team all-district at cornerback and a second-team selection at running back for West Orange-Stark High School.

Three Big 12 programs have now extended an offer to Shaw — Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech. Take a look at his ratings, highlights and more below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

Rivals

3

37

99

On3 Consensus

3

388

18

70

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Orange, TX

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 16, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Baylor

  • Texas

  • Houston

  • Missouri

  • Texas Tech

  • UTSA

  • Marshall

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball prediction at this time.

Film

Twitter

Recommended Stories