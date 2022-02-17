Three-star ATH Jamaal Shaw receives ‘dream offer’ from the University of Texas

Three-star athlete Jamaal Shaw received the offer of his dreams on Wednesday.

Shaw announced via Twitter that the University of Texas had officially extended an offer to him after a conversation with defensive line coach Bo Davis.

The Orange, Texas native is rated the No. 18 athlete in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3 consensus. As a junior in 2021, he earned Texas 11-4A-II first-team all-district at cornerback and a second-team selection at running back for West Orange-Stark High School.

Three Big 12 programs have now extended an offer to Shaw — Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech. Take a look at his ratings, highlights and more below.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 – – – – Rivals 3 – 37 99 On3 Consensus 3 388 18 70 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Orange, TX Projected Position ATH Height 6-1 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 16, 2022

Primary Offers

Baylor

Texas

Houston

Missouri

Texas Tech

UTSA

Marshall

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball prediction at this time.

Film

Twitter