Three-star ATH Jamaal Shaw receives ‘dream offer’ from the University of Texas
Three-star athlete Jamaal Shaw received the offer of his dreams on Wednesday.
Shaw announced via Twitter that the University of Texas had officially extended an offer to him after a conversation with defensive line coach Bo Davis.
The Orange, Texas native is rated the No. 18 athlete in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3 consensus. As a junior in 2021, he earned Texas 11-4A-II first-team all-district at cornerback and a second-team selection at running back for West Orange-Stark High School.
Three Big 12 programs have now extended an offer to Shaw — Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech. Take a look at his ratings, highlights and more below.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
3
–
37
99
On3 Consensus
3
388
18
70
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Orange, TX
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 16, 2022
Primary Offers
Baylor
Texas
Houston
Missouri
Texas Tech
UTSA
Marshall
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball prediction at this time.
Film
WOW!! After a great conversation with @CoachBoUT I’m extremely blessed to receive a offer from my Dream college, The University of Texas!🟠⚪️ @depauldrick @coachhick77 @coachctaylor_ @EPS_Scout1 @NickHarris247 @HamiltonESPN @Perroni247 pic.twitter.com/6DeSrVngiw
— jshaw22 (@Jamaalshaw5) February 17, 2022