Three-star Adam Shovlin had a successful visit to Rutgers football this week

A visit this week to Rutgers football was another important moment for Adam Shovlin in his recruitment. The standout defensive end from Connecticut took yet another visit to the Big Ten program.

A visit that the defensive end from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT) said was another successful trip to Rutgers that furthered his relationship with the program.

Shovlin is a 2025 recruit. According to Rivals, he is a three-star recruit and has offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others.

He took a visit this week to Rutgers that he says went along well.

“The visit up there was great overall. Always love going to Piscataway, the whole staff just makes it a special environment,” Shovlin told Rutgers Wire. “Really just draws attention and it is hard to not be appealed.”

Had a great visit back down @RFootball this weekend ! Love continuing to build relations with the staff ! @GregSchiano @CoachMWatson @C_NoonanRU pic.twitter.com/7cIsEnPg5e — Adam Shovlin (@adam_shovlin) April 4, 2023



In late March, Shovlin told Rutgers Wire that his relationship with defensive line coach Marquise Watson has been a big part of his growing comfort with the program.

Following this week’s visit, Shovlin and Rutgers are in a good place with each other.

“They’re a priority for me at the moment,” Shovlin said.

