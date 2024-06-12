Three-star 2025 recruit Chase Linton adds size and speed to Rutgers’ defensive line

Last week, Rutgers football added a strong edge rusher in three-star 2025 recruit Chase Linton.

Linton is from North Atlanta High School (Atlanta, Georgia) is a powerful defensive player who can add size and speed to Rutgers’ defensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive tackle projects well for Rutgers. The four-star has good technique and can execute his assignments effectively. Linton has active hands but needs to fire those hands quicker on the Power Five level. He comes off the ball well, but he tends to expose his body to opposing offensive linemen with his slow hands.

Once his hands are on opposing players, he uses them effectively. Linton uses his hands and feet effectively to engage and shed blockers, maintain leverage, and finish tackles.

As a defensive lineman, Linton moves well. He moves well laterally, recovers quickly, and executes proper footwork and hand placement.

He has pass-rushing ability, pressuring the quarterback and disrupting the passing game. Linton uses various pass-rushing techniques, providing pressure from the outside.

Linton is a run stuffer, maintaining gap control in the run game. He has the size and strength to hold his ground against powerful offensive linemen. Linton generates power at the point of attack while maintaining leverage.

As Linton continues to develop towards the Power Five level, look for the three-star prospect to work on his quickness with his technique.

